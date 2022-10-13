Hamilton Township police seek suspect for car theft, credit card fraud

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say is involved in a motor vehicle theft and used a credit card without permission.
Both crimes happened on Sept. 10, township police said on their social media pages on Thursday.
Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Det. Greg Blose at 609-625-2700 ext. 542.
Tips can also be sent to the department's Facebook page, police said.
— Eric Conklin
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
