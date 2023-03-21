HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Two teenagers were arrested over the weekend for chasing a group of juveniles while armed with stolen handguns, police said Monday.
The teen suspects, both 16-year-old boys from the township, tried scaring off the juveniles at 8:11 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Ivybush Court, police said in a news release.
The group left the home before police arrived and after the 16-year-olds fired two shots, but no one was injured, police said.
Shortly afterward, officers were called to an area near the Hamilton Mall after learning the teenagers were pursuing the juveniles. Police apprehended both boys after a brief foot chase and retrieved two stolen handguns.
People are also reading…
Both teens were charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest. They were taken to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.
Another 13-year-old girl was charged with simple assault and released, police said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.