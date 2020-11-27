 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hamilton Township police investigate Sunday house fire
0 comments

Hamilton Township police investigate Sunday house fire

{{featured_button_text}}
hamilton township police logo

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Township officials are investigating the cause of early Sunday fire.

About 1:39 a.m., the township’s communications department got a 911 call about a woods fire in the area of Dehirsch Avenue, according to a news release from township police. Firefighters and police responded, finding a residential structure fire.

Video surveillance footage from nearby homes helped officials determine that the home was fully engulfed in flames at the time of the 911 call, police said, who are leading the investigation.

Officials asked anyone with information to call Detective Michael Robison at 609-625-2700, extension 578.

Mays Landing and Richland fire departments responded and extinguished the fire with the assistance of departments from Laureldale, Weymouth Fire, Estell Manor, Dorothy Fire and East Vineland. Hamilton Township rescue, fire official and the division of fire safety also responded.

Officials thanked Cologne, Elwood and Minatola fire departments, which provided cover for those companies who were on scene.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News