Hamilton Township police investigate Sunday house fire

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Township officials are investigating the cause of early Sunday fire.
About 1:39 a.m., the township’s communications department got a 911 call about a woods fire in the area of Dehirsch Avenue, according to a news release from township police. Firefighters and police responded, finding a residential structure fire.
Video surveillance footage from nearby homes helped officials determine that the home was fully engulfed in flames at the time of the 911 call, police said, who are leading the investigation.
Officials asked anyone with information to call Detective Michael Robison at 609-625-2700, extension 578.
Mays Landing and Richland fire departments responded and extinguished the fire with the assistance of departments from Laureldale, Weymouth Fire, Estell Manor, Dorothy Fire and East Vineland. Hamilton Township rescue, fire official and the division of fire safety also responded.
Officials thanked Cologne, Elwood and Minatola fire departments, which provided cover for those companies who were on scene.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
