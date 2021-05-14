Hamilton Township police catch hit-and-run driver

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Tips from the public helped officers catch a suspected hit-and-run driver four days after the crash, police said Friday.
At 8:12 p.m. May 8, police responded to Tilton and Wrangleboro roads for a hit-and-run. A 2018 Toyota Yaris, operated by Ryan McHale, 48, of Egg Harbor Township, was traveling north on Tilton Road. While stopped at Wrangleboro Road, McHale’s car was struck from behind by a Ford pickup truck, police said in a news release. The pickup struck McHale’s car a second time before leaving the scene.
The pickup, a tan Ford F-150 with flames and a racing stripe, was found in the Hamilton Walk development, where Officer Lawrence Murray attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop, police said. The pickup left the development and was seen traveling south on Wrangleboro. After failing to observe several traffic signals, the pickup was last seen on Volunteer Way.
On Wednesday, the vehicle was found and the driver was identified as Elroy Harrigan, 53, of Mays Landing. He was charged with eluding by flight, obstructing the administration of law and numerous motor vehicles offenses. He was released on a summons.
Police said they received numerous tips and information that led to Harrigan's arrest.
