A Hamilton Township man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for being linked to nearly 700 videos of children engaging in sexual acts, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
William Edson, 22, shared the videos over the social media messaging app Kik around December 2021, the Prosecutor's Office said Friday in a news release. Authorities began investigating in February 2022.
Videos he shared were found on devices taken from him by investigators, and he admitted to detectives that he distributed them over his Kik account, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Edson pleaded guilty to disseminating the videos in January after being charged in July 2022.
He also must register as a sex offender under Megan's Law and will be subject to parole supervision for life.
