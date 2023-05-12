MAYS LANDING — A Hamilton Township man was sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting a man and having a sawed-off shotgun, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.
Joseph Ferante, 36, pleaded guilty in March to aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun. He was arrested after a domestic dispute Sept. 9, 2021.
Officers visited a Hamilton home, learning Ferante had assaulted an unidentified man at the residence before leaving. Police searching the house found Ferante's weapon.
Ferante has been at the Atlantic County jail since his arrest.
