MAYS LANDING — A Hamilton Township man pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting a man in September 2021.
Joseph Ferante, 36, faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced May 11 before Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr., the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday in a news release.
Ferante was arrested after assaulting a man and was found to have a sawed-off shotgun. Police were called to a home for a domestic dispute Sept. 9, 2021. They spoke with an unidentified man who said Ferante assaulted him before leaving the home.
Investigators searching the home found the shotgun and learned it was Ferante's.
Ferante has been in custody at the Atlantic County jail since his arrest.
He was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.