MAYS LANDING — A Hamilton Township man accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl was ordered Tuesday to remain in jail until trial.

Emmanuel Rodriguez, 31, was charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child Feb. 22.

The victim reported that from March to August 2021, Rodriguez engaged in conversations with the girl pertaining to a dating relationship via the social platforms Discord and Snapchat, including video conversations, according to an affidavit.

The conversations escalated to becoming sexual in nature and included talking about masturbation, according to the affidavit.

According to recordings, Rodriguez said the victim had “pretty much” seen him naked since he was in his underwear during the conversations.

Women's Day events highlight gaps in gender equality MADRID — From demands for constitutional rights in Islamabad to calls for economic parity in…

Rodriguez took the victim to see two movies and told the defendant’s mother that his girlfriend would be with her, which she wasn’t, according to the affidavit.

Rodriguez said during the second movie, the victim grabbed his hand and put it on her breast, in addition to laying her head in his lap, according to the affidavit.

Later, Rodriguez drove the victim to a friend’s house in Mays Landing, where the victim was undressed and engaged in sexual acts.

Rodriguez asked the victim to not tell anyone what happened because “it would ruin his life,” the affidavit states.