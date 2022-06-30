 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Press of Atlantic City is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ocean Casino Resort
top story

Hamilton Township man arrested in Atlantic City shooting that injured 2

  • 0
Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — A Hamilton Township man was arrested in Sicklerville, Camden County, on Wednesday for allegedly shooting two people in Atlantic City in May.

Jerome Ford, 23, was taken to the Atlantic County jail on charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Atlantic City police said Thursday in a news release.

The shooting occurred about 9:30 a.m. May 13. Gunfire had been reported in the 900 block of Caspian Avenue, and responding officers found evidence of the shooting at the scene, according to a prior report.

Officers were unable to immediately locate any victims, but shortly afterward, they were alerted to two men, ages 31 and 30, who were at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, seeking treatment for gunshot wounds, police said.

People are also reading…

The injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan: Tokyo swelters amid worst June heatwave since 1875

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News