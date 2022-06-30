Hamilton Township man arrested in Atlantic City shooting that injured 2

ATLANTIC CITY — A Hamilton Township man was arrested in Sicklerville, Camden County, on Wednesday for allegedly shooting two people in Atlantic City in May.
Jerome Ford, 23, was taken to the Atlantic County jail on charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Atlantic City police said Thursday in a news release.
The shooting occurred about 9:30 a.m. May 13. Gunfire had been reported in the 900 block of Caspian Avenue, and responding officers found evidence of the shooting at the scene, according to a prior report.
Officers were unable to immediately locate any victims, but shortly afterward, they were alerted to two men, ages 31 and 30, who were at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, seeking treatment for gunshot wounds, police said.
The injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
