Hamilton Township man accused of child porn possession, distribution

A Hamilton Township man is accused of sharing more than 1,000 pictures and videos of child pornography online, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

William K. Edson, 22, was arrested Monday and charged with distribution and possession of child abuse images via a social messaging service, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail. 

The national Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received tips about sexually explicit content involving children being sent over the social media platform Kik. Atlantic County detectives investigated the reports and identified Edson as a suspect, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Hamilton Township police and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations assisted the Prosecutor's Office.

William Edson

Edson

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

