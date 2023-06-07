HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Six people, three of whom are teenagers, are accused of posing as car sellers to rob prospective buyers at gunpoint, police said Wednesday.

Hamid Webb, 21, Stephen Powell, 18, and Develin Grant, 18, all of Mays Landing, joined three teenagers in the robbery spree that originated over Facebook Marketplace, police said in a news release.

The group allegedly used the social media shopping platform pretending to be selling cars as a way to draw in their alleged victims and set up meetings.

Once on location, they robbed their victims at gunpoint, police said.

Following reports, police tracked down Webb and a 17-year-old from Egg Harbor Township, chasing them until they were caught. Both were carrying loaded handguns, one of which was equipped with a high-capacity magazine, police said.

Webb was charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, resisting arrest and possession of a defaced firearm.

The 17-year-old was charged with possession of weapons for unlawful purposes, unlawful possession of weapons, possession of a large-capacity magazine, resisting arrest and possession of a defaced firearm.

Powell and the 15-year-olds were each charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated assault by pointing a firearm.

Grant was charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, simple assault, use of a 17-year-old or younger to commit criminal offenses and possession of a large-capacity magazine.

Webb and Powell were taken to the Atlantic County jail, while the teenagers were taken to detention centers in Essex and Morris counties, police said. The 17-year-old was later released with an electronic monitoring device.

Grant remains at large, police said.

Anyone with information about Grant's whereabouts can call police at 609-625-2700.