Hamilton police seek driver in Black Horse Pike hit-and-run crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police are seeking a driver who left the scene of a crash Tuesday night along the Black Horse Pike.
About 8:50 p.m., police responded to the pike near Tamminen Road. A 2010 Nissan Sentra driven by Darnell Hicks, 37, of Sicklerville, Camden County, was traveling west on the pike when a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed struck Hicks’ car from behind, causing it to overturn, police said in a news release. The vehicle that struck Hicks’ car did not stop and continued driving west on the pike.
Hicks sustained minor injuries, and the other vehicle is believed to have sustained heavy front-end damage, police said. No other details were available.
Anyone with information on the crash can call Officer Brian Miller at 609-625-2700.
