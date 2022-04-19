Gunshot alert leads to arrest of 3 Atlantic City men

ATLANTIC CITY — A gunshot alert led to the arrest of three city men and the recovery of handguns and drugs Saturday, police said.

At 6:31 p.m., officers responded to South Carolina and Adriatic avenues after reports of shots fired, police said Tuesday in a news release.

While investigating, Lt. Mark Benjamin Sr. saw a man who matched the description of a possible suspect. With assistance from Surveillance Center personnel, the man, Hamid Palmer, was observed conducting a drug transaction, police said. Benjamin and other officers converged on Palmer and two other men, Kareem Watson Jr. and Omar Law.

Palmer was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, more than 100 bags of heroin and more than 6 grams of cocaine, police said.

Watson was found in possession of a loaded handgun and 40 bags of heroin, police said.

Law was found in possession of a single bag of heroin.

Palmer, 22, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, two counts of possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone and contempt of court.

Watson Jr., 21, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone.

Palmer and Watson were sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Law, 21, was charged with possession of CDS. He was released on a summons with a future court date.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.