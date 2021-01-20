Gunshot alert leads to arrest of 2 teens in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Two city teenagers were arrested Monday after police received an alert of a gunshot, the department said Wednesday.
Officers responded to the 700 block of Maryland Avenue at 3:04 p.m. Monday for an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system, police said in a news release. They received information that two potential suspects were seen running into a home in the 800 block. Officers surrounded the location and attempted to call out the suspects. After a short period, 19-year-old Saalih Davis came out the back door. As officers were arresting Davis, a 15-year-old girl ran out the door. She attempted to hide in a trash bin. She was arrested, and police recovered a handgun from the trash bin.
Davis was charged with failure to possess a firearms identification card and taken to the Atlantic County jail. The girl was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and obstruction of justice.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
