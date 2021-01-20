 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gunshot alert leads to arrest of 2 teens in Atlantic City
0 comments

Gunshot alert leads to arrest of 2 teens in Atlantic City

{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTIC CITY — Two city teenagers were arrested Monday after police received an alert of a gunshot, the department said Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Maryland Avenue at 3:04 p.m. Monday for an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system, police said in a news release. They received information that two potential suspects were seen running into a home in the 800 block. Officers surrounded the location and attempted to call out the suspects. After a short period, 19-year-old Saalih Davis came out the back door. As officers were arresting Davis, a 15-year-old girl ran out the door. She attempted to hide in a trash bin. She was arrested, and police recovered a handgun from the trash bin.

Davis was charged with failure to possess a firearms identification card and taken to the Atlantic County jail. The girl was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and obstruction of justice.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News