Guns, drugs seized from home of Belleplain family
Guns, drugs seized from home of Belleplain family

Three members of a Belleplain family were arrested after police seized a number of shotguns, rifles and drugs from their home on Tuesday, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland announced Thursday.

The investigation of Jared Weygand, 26, David Weygand 67, and Carol Cramer-Weygand, 57, began when several packages containing around 500 pills of MDMA (Ecstasy) were delivered to their Chestnut Street residence via U.S. Mail, Sutherland said.

On Tuesday, the New Jersey State Police TEAMS Unit executed a search warrant on residence, and the occupants were seen trying to destroy the evidence, Sutherland said. The three were arrested, and police recovered MDMA pills, a distribution amount of Oxycodone pills, four shotguns, three rifles, a handgun and around $20,000 in cash.

Jared Weygand was charged with possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession of MDMA, conspiracy to distribute MDMA, conspiracy to possess MDMA, and hindering.

David Weygard was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (Oxycodone), possession of MDMA, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession of a firearm in the course of a CDS offense, eight counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and money laundering.

Carol Cramer-Weygand was charged with possession of CDS, possession of MDMA, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, conspiracy to distribute MDMA, conspiracy to possess MDMA, hindering, and money laundering.

Jared was taken to the Cape May County Correctional Facility. David and Carol were released on summons.

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Officer was assisted by U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the Detective Division of the New Jersey State Police (Woodbine Barracks), and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

