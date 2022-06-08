Gunfire reported Tuesday in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON — Police are investigating a report of gunshots fired Tuesday on Bank Street.
Officers were dispatched to Bank Street at 1:54 p.m. in response to reports of multiple shots fired, police said in a news release.
Two vehicles had been hit by gunfire, and there were spent casings in the road, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 856-451-0033 or visit bpd.tips.
