Gunfire reported in Bridgeton Tuesday

BRIGGETON — City police are investigating a report of gun shots fired on Bank Street.
The Bridgeton Police Department said in a news release that officers were dispatched to Bank Street at 1:54 p.m. on Tuesday in response to reports of multiple shots fired.
Police found that two motor vehicles had been hit by gunfire and that there were spent casings in the road.
Those with information about the shooting are urged to contact police at (856) 451-0033. Anonymous tips can be sent to police at the bpd.tips website.
