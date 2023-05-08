ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville man was caught carrying a loaded gun and stashing drugs in his car Saturday, police said.

Jonathan Lopez, 34, was arrested after being pulled over in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue, police said Monday in a news release.

Detectives saw Lopez's car break multiple traffic laws at 9:52 a.m. Saturday, following the vehicle before trying to pull him over in the 2800 block of Pacific Avenue. Lopez initially disobeyed commands to pull over, not doing so until about the 3000 block of Pacific, police said.

During the ensuing investigation, Lopez was removed from his vehicle and was placed in custody after a brief struggle. While Lopez was searched, a handgun furnished with a high-capacity magazine and hollow-point bullets was found in his waistband, police said.

While searching the car further, officers found about 30 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 20 grams of suspected heroin, a rubber stamper with a blue ink pad and about $479 believed to have been earned through illegal drug sales, police said.

Lopez was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a drug transaction, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, certain persons not to possess weapons, resisting arrest, distribution of CDS within 500 feet of public property and possession of drug distribution paraphernalia. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

The investigation was conducted by Detectives Nicholas Berardis, Eric Evans and Christopher Smith.