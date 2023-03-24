ATLANTIC CITY — Two men and two teenagers were arrested Thursday after they allegedly rode around the city committing four armed robberies in a stolen car, police said.

Dvaughndre Adams, 18, of Hyattsville, Maryland; and Amari Wrights, an 18-year-old city resident, were taken to the Atlantic County jail following their arrests. A 14-year-old boy from Fort Washington, Maryland, and a 13-year-old boy from District Heights, Maryland, were sent to the Harborfields Juvenile Detection Center in Egg Harbor City, police said Friday in a news release.

Their car was reported stolen from Prince George's County, Maryland, police said.

The group first robbed an 89-year-old man of his jacket, cash and cellphone at 6:27 a.m. in the 200 block of North New York Avenue, police said. The man was struck in the chest after being threatened with a gun.

The second robbery was reported at 6:36 a.m. in the 1200 block of Baltic Avenue. A 45-year-old surrendered a cellphone, Amazon Kindle tablet and lunch bag, police said.

The third robbery was reported four minutes after the second. An 84-year-old man in the 300 block of Indiana Avenue gave the group keys to his car after being threatened, police said.

The final robbery happened at 7:38 a.m. at California and Pacific avenues. There, the group ordered a 21-year-old woman out of her car at gunpoint, trying unsuccessfully to steal the vehicle before one group member struck her in the head with a gun. The group fled after she yelled for help, police said.

Police did not say whether any of the victims assaulted during the offenses were hospitalized.

After the final incident, Adams, Wrights and the teenagers fled onto the Boardwalk. Surveillance cameras caught them leaving the Boardwalk near Indiana Avenue, police said.

Security at Bally's Atlantic City directed officers to where they were last seen.

The group was eventually tracked down in the 200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and arrested after a foot chase, police said.

Adams, Wrights and the juveniles were each charged with robbery, aggravated assault, carjacking, conspiracy, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Adams and Wrights were each separately charged with employing a juvenile in theft of auto.

Two handguns and one rifle used in the armed robberies were found to be Airsoft guns, police said.

Police located the vehicle used in the first three robberies on Pennsylvania Avenue and found out it was reported stolen Monday. The keys to the car were found in one of the suspects' possession, police said.

Detectives later recovered stolen items from the robberies inside the vehicle.

Authorities in Prince George’s County were informed of possible charges in their jurisdiction, police said.