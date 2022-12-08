Group indicted for Atlantic City woman's fatal shooting

MAYS LANDING — Five people have been indicted on charges connected to the August fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Atlantic City woman.

Phillip Hayes, 35, Lester Robinson, 29, and Monica Gonzalez, 27, all of Atlantic City, and Quamel Schaffer, 30, and Quataisa Harrington, 23, both of Millville, were indicted by an Atlantic County grand jury on Tuesday for the death of Malikah McLaughlin.

Hayes, Robinson and Shaffer are all charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to have weapons, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said on Thursday.

Hays, Robinson, Gonzalez and Harrington are also charged with hindering apprehension.

Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Lord represents the state in the case, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Malikah's death was ruled a homicide after she was shot in the city on Aug. 28.

Police responded to a 911 call at 1:09 a.m. for a shooting on South Bellevue Avenue.

Responding officers saw McLaughlin lying in the street unresponsive, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.