Group from Atlantic City indicted following attack deemed gang violence

ATLANTIC CITY — A trio of city men and one of their mothers were indicted for attempted murder and other charges following a gang-related attack in the city last week.

Armaad Brooks-Chappell, 20, Beatrice Chappell, 35, Adresce Jones, 19, and Faheem Harris, 21, each face a 24-count indictment that includes attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit witness tampering, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release Thursday.

The group was charged after investigators named them as suspects in a shooting Friday that injured a 22-year-old city resident, whom the Prosecutor's Office on Thursday only identified as "M.B."

Evidence shows that Brooks-Chappell, Jones and a male juvenile planned an attack on M.B., using a stolen vehicle and several firearms, officials said. The trio found M.B. in the 1600 block of Sewell Avenue walking on the sidewalk and opened fire, with their bullets striking the victim in the face and shoulder areas, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Officials with the Prosecutor's Office did not provide information about the victim's condition.

Investigators also believe Chappell and Harris convinced her son to commit witness tampering against the victim, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Brooks-Chappell was arraigned by Judge Donna Taylor on Friday, pleading not guilty to his charges. Jones and Chappell are set to be arraigned Aug. 22 and Aug. 30, respectively.

Harris has yet to be found, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Anyone who may know of Harris' whereabouts should immediately contact the Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800. Anonymous tips can also be provided through acpo.org.