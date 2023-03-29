WILDWOOD — A grand jury has returned a 12-count indictment against two current city officials and a former mayor alleging they claimed state health benefits for which they were ineligible, state Attorney General Matthew Platkin said Wednesday.

The announcement is the latest legal woe for Mayor Pete Byron, who pleaded guilty to federal charges of tax fraud Friday.

Also listed in the grand jury indictment are former Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. and current city Commissioner Steve Mikulski, meaning two-thirds of the three-person Wildwood Board of Commissioners are under indictment.

They each face four counts including official misconduct, theft by unlawful taking, tampering with public records and falsifying or tampering with records.

All three have pleaded not guilty in front of Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.

Byron said he intends to remain mayor but declined to comment further, directing questions to Cape May County public defender Eric Shenkus.

“We entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Mayor Byron, and we stand by that plea,” Shenkus said. “It’s our intention to take this case to trial.”

He said the Wildwood mayor applied for a public defender and was approved for one.

The attorneys representing Troiano and Mikulski could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday. Neither man immediately responded to requests for comment.

Since 2010, New Jersey law has required elected officials to be full-time employees “whose hours of work are fixed at 35 or more per week” to be eligible to participate in the State Health Benefits Program and receive publicly funded health care.

But according to state investigators, Byron, Troiano and Mikulski were never eligible because they were never full-time employees as defined by state law.

“They did not receive vacation, sick, or personal days, and maintained no regular schedule. It is alleged, however, that all three fraudulently enrolled in the SHBP and received publicly funded health benefits,” reads the statement from the Attorney General’s Office.

Troiano and Byron were elected to Wildwood’s three-member City Commission in 2011, and Troiano was sworn in as mayor.

Both men voted in 2011 to pass a resolution that declared themselves full-time employees working “a minimum of 35 hours per week” for Wildwood, and then enrolled in the state plan.

“While Troiano and Byron did not work a regular full-time schedule or work at least 35 hours per week, they allegedly falsely signed and submitted timesheets to the city indicating they worked full days Monday through Friday,” the Attorney General’s Office said.

That meant Wildwood and the state plan paid more than $286,500 in premiums and claims on behalf of Troiano from July 2011 through December 2019, and paid more than $608,900 in premiums and claims on behalf of Byron from July 2011 through October 2021.

Mikulski was sworn in as a commissioner in 2020 and joined the health benefits plan as well. The state alleges the city and the benefits plan have paid more than $103,000 in premiums and claims on his behalf through October 2021.

Last week, Byron pleaded guilty in federal court in Camden to two counts of assisting in the preparation and presentation of false tax returns in 2017 and 2018.

The federal accusation states he received more than $40,000 over two years for work for a Gloucester County law firm, which he did not report.

A separate investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability began with a referral from the New Jersey Division of Pensions and Benefits, according to the announcement from Platkin.

The three Wildwood defendants were charged last June.