Governor to hold joint press conference Monday on Cumberland shooting

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy will join Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae Monday morning for a joint press conference to provide updates on a deadly shooting at a Fairfield Township house party Saturday that left two dead and 12 injured.
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Police Col. Patrick J. Callahan will also attend the press conference at the prosecutor's office in Bridgeton at 10 a.m.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead and 12 others injured after a shooting at a house p…
Police said a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman sustained fatal gunshot wounds, and 12 other adults were transported to area hospitals with various injuries.
Police also said in a statement released on Facebook on Sunday morning that one of the confirmed 12 victims sustained serious injuries and was in critical condition.
No arrests have been announced as of Monday morning.
I’m here at the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office where officials will update the public about Saturday’s shooting at a Fairfield Township house party. The shooting left 2 dead and 12 injured. Follow for more. pic.twitter.com/o9s5E8DikF— Molly Shelly (@mollycshelly) May 24, 2021
