Gov. Phil Murphy signs bill requiring all law enforcement officers to wear body cameras

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday signed legislation mandating law enforcement officers across the state to wear body cameras.
“Body cameras are a wise all around investment in public safety and justice,” Murphy said during the signing with other state officials. “When used properly, they ensure that there is an impartial record of the facts that can be used in investigations, in our courts or to provide the best possible training for our police. Ensuring that all departments across the state are adhering to uniform rules and requirements for body camera use is critical for this technology to be successful.”
Murphy signed two bills into law and an executive order Tuesday. The first bill, S1163, requires law enforcement officers to wear body cameras, while the second bill, A4312, regulates the use of the cameras, and the executive order established a 14-member working group to help facilitate state-wide implementation.
It won’t be too big of a change in South Jersey, as local law enforcement agencies here are more likely to have body-worn cameras, or BWCs, compared to those in the central and northern parts of New Jersey, state data show. The technology has been widely used for almost a decade, with officials arguing they can work to increase transparency and accountability in police departments, and strengthen bonds between officers and the communities they serve.
Results of a survey released by the state Attorney General’s Office in September show 70% of departments and agencies in Atlantic County have body-worn cameras, with Cape May and Cumberland counties at 85% and 80%, respectively. While other counties also reported high percentages, only 27% of agencies in Ocean County reported having body-worn cameras, with 40% in Monmouth County.
The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office is one of the few agencies in the county still without the technology. However, Sheriff Eric Scheffler said Tuesday that the agency is working on testing out two different types of BWCs, with plans to get 13 units for their fugitive warrant squad and transportation teams.
“Cost is somewhat prohibitive,” he said, wondering about funding. “I don’t think anyone in law enforcement is against it — it’s something that can help our department and the community at large.”
He said he supports the initiative, adding it's an "important step, I think, for transparency for the agency and community."
Similarly, Galloway Township officials said recently that implementation of BWCs is in their plan moving forward.
Murphy was joined by other state officials for the announcement, including Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver and state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal.
Oliver said it’s an effort “to create greater accountability and to strengthen community relations” between police and their communities.
“When used appropriately, body cameras can be helpful to not just our law enforcement representatives, but to citizens in the community,” she said. “It can help enforcement officers show transparency and to build trust in the community that they serve.”
Grewal called the legislation “truly transformational.”
“We are in the midst of a national reckoning on racial justice,” Grewal said. “A reckoning that has highlighted many issues and concerns when it comes to policing, including a lack of trust between law enforcement and many of the communities we serve. So it’s therefore incumbent, I think, upon those of us in law enforcement to not only acknowledge this reality, but also to commit ourselves to addressing it.”
The cameras encourage professionalism, promote better interactions between police and the public, enhance accountability efforts, act as an objective witness to law enforcement actions and can “bolster public confidence and can even help deescalate volatile situations,” he said, adding that agencies and officers have “universally welcomed” them.
Last month, Murphy conditionally vetoed a bill requiring all uniformed patrol officers to wear body cameras, citing the costs associated with them. The state Department of Law and Public Safety estimated the cost of outfitting all New Jersey police with bodycams could eclipse $55 million.
However, companion legislation will include funding for departments, he said Tuesday.
"We will continue our work to bring community leaders and law enforcement together for the vital and long-overdue reforms that will bring about a new culture of policing in our state," Murphy said. "Today is just another step on what we know is a long road full of understanding and lasting trust."
At the start of the livestream, Murphy also gave an update on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the state.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 4,383, bringing the total to 313,863, Murphy said. There have been 48 additional confirmed deaths, bringing the state total to 15,007.
There are 2,785 people hospitalized across the state, including 522 people in intensive care and 265 people on ventilators, Murphy said. The positivity rate is 8.93%, while the rate of transmission is 1.27.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
