Gov. Phil Murphy signs bill requiring all law enforcement officers to wear body cameras

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday signed legislation mandating law enforcement officers across the state wear body cameras.

“Body cameras are a wise all-around investment in public safety and justice,” Murphy said during the signing with other state officials. “When used properly, they ensure that there is an impartial record of the facts that can be used in investigations, in our courts or to provide the best possible training for our police. Ensuring that all departments across the state are adhering to uniform rules and requirements for body camera use is critical for this technology to be successful.”

Murphy signed two bills into law and an executive order Tuesday. The first bill, S1163, requires law enforcement officers to wear body cameras, while the second bill, A4312, regulates the use of the cameras, and the executive order establishes a 14-member working group to help facilitate statewide implementation.

It won’t be too big of a change in South Jersey, as local law enforcement agencies here are more likely to have body-worn cameras than those in the central and northern parts of New Jersey, state data show. The technology has been widely used for almost a decade, with officials arguing they can work to increase transparency and accountability in police departments, and strengthen bonds between officers and the communities they serve.