Golden Nugget bathroom robbery suspect sought by police

ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities are asking for the public's help to track down a man accused of robbery at Golden Nugget Atlantic City.

The unidentified man allegedly struck a customer over the head in a bathroom before forcefully grabbing their wallet with $200 cash in at approximately 10:22 p.m. Aug. 21, State Police said in a news release Friday.

State Police did not say if the victim needed medical attention.

The suspect is described as a roughly 6-foot-fall Black man with a medium build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, and a black hat marked with the Baby Yoda character from Disney's hit show "The Mandalorian."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Atkinson, of the State Police Casino Operations Unit, at 609-441-7464. Tips can be anonymous.