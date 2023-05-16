BRIDGETON — The family of a 10-year-old city girl injured in a hit-and-run last week has started an online campaign to raise money for her hospital bills.

In a message on the GoFundMe page, the girl's mother, Palmer Fowler, says Larissa Muniz has undergone brain surgery as a result of the May 10 incident.

“She’s not doing good at all. There is no motor functions in Larissa right now,” Fowler told NJ.com. “When Larissa got hit by the car, the car shattered her liver and damaged both of her lungs. She had severe internal bleeding.”

As of Tuesday night, the campaign had raised $88 toward a goal of $5,000.

Larissa was struck near the Wawa in the 100 block of East Broad Street. She had attempted to cross the road when she was hit by a white SUV that fled the scene, police said.

Fowler told NJ.com Larissa was with her sister and cousin when she was struck.

Larissa was flown to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden with serious injuries.

Driver Sierra A. Thomas, 28, of Bridgeton, turned herself in one day later, after her car was found in Vineland with its license plates removed and towed, according to court documents.

Thomas was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with serious bodily injury and endangering an injured victim. She was released on a summons pending court, police said. She is scheduled to appear before a judge June 15.

On the GoFundMe page, Fowler wrote the accident happened the day she was to receive sole custody of Larissa after a two-year court battle.

"Even if you don't donate one quarter just pray for my daughters," she wrote.