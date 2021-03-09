 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office looking for man in connection with homicides in New Jersey, New Mexico
0 comments
top story

Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office looking for man in connection with homicides in New Jersey, New Mexico

{{featured_button_text}}
031021_nws_lannon

Sean Lannon is wanted for questioning in a Gloucester County homicide and is a person of interest in 4 deaths in New Mexico.

 Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office / provided

WOODBURY — The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is looking for a man wanted for questioning in a homicide Monday in East Greenwich Township and who is a person of interest in four deaths in New Mexico, the agency said Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sean Lannon may be operating a 2018 blue Honda CR-V with New Jersey plates reading U71JXG, the Prosecutor's Office said in a post on Facebook. Lannon was possibly last seen at 3 p.m. Monday near the Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden.

Lannon is described as white, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, bald with blue eyes and weighing between 140 and 165 pounds, the Prosecutor's Office said. Charges are pending against him. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information can call the Prosecutor's Office at 856-384-5534. Anonymous tips can be emailed to tips@gloucester.nj.us.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki confirms Biden's dog caused 'minor injury'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News