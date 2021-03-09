Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office looking for man in connection with homicides in New Jersey, New Mexico

WOODBURY — The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is looking for a man wanted for questioning in a homicide Monday in East Greenwich Township and who is a person of interest in four deaths in New Mexico, the agency said Tuesday.
Sean Lannon may be operating a 2018 blue Honda CR-V with New Jersey plates reading U71JXG, the Prosecutor's Office said in a post on Facebook. Lannon was possibly last seen at 3 p.m. Monday near the Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden.
Lannon is described as white, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, bald with blue eyes and weighing between 140 and 165 pounds, the Prosecutor's Office said. Charges are pending against him. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with information can call the Prosecutor's Office at 856-384-5534. Anonymous tips can be emailed to tips@gloucester.nj.us.

