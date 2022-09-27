 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Gloucester County man sentenced for 2021 shooting at Cumberland Mall

  • 0
Carousel Cumberland icon

Authorities say a gunman who shot five people at a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall, killing three of them before a shopper shot and killed him, was a 20-year-old local man who was apparently facing eviction. Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said at a news conference Monday that Jonathan Sapirman, of Greenwood, began firing after leaving a bathroom at the Greenwood Park Mall shortly before it closed Sunday evening. He says Sapirman continued shooting people until 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, shot and killed him. Authorities say Dicken was shopping at the mall with his girlfriend and that he acted heroically. Ison says investigators are still trying to determine a motive, but that Sapirman's relatives say he was facing eviction.

A Gloucester County man was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison for a 2021 shooting at the Cumberland Mall.

Noah Hess, 18, of Swedesboro, also will be subject to three years of parole supervision upon release, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

On June 10, 2021, Hess shot a 28-year-old man multiple times in the parking lot next to Boscov’s at the mall in Vineland, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Hess was a juvenile when the shooting happened and was subsequently waived to adult court, where he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, the Prosecutor's Office said. 

The matter was originally handled by the Gloucester County prosecutor’s juvenile unit but was transferred to Cumberland County once Hess was waived to adult court.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Staff changes Prince William has already made

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News