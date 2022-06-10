Gloucester County couple in Wildwood left child unattended in car, police say

WILDWOOD — Two parents arrested in the city earlier Friday morning were charged for leaving their child unattended in a parked motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and patronizing a liquor store, police said.

The Wildwood Police Department was dispatched to the 2700 block of Pacific Avenue around 1 a.m. for a reported dispute. Responding officers located two Gloucester County residents, Voshon Poe-Cerdan, a 24, of West Deptford, and Justina Wood, 23, of Swedesboro. The couple's 3-month-old child was also under their care when officers approached them, police said.

Officers determined both of the child's parents were intoxicated when the incident occurred, police said.

An investigation uncovered the couple left the child in a car parked in a nearby parking lot while inside the store. The couple was taken to police headquarters for further questioning, police said.

Poe-Cerdan and Wood were each charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Wood was additionally charged with obstruction. The couple was released on criminal summons complaints, in accordance with the Attorney General Guidelines, police said.

The Division of Child Protection and Permanency gained custody of the infant and will investigate the incident further under their procedures, police said.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

