Girl assaulted on her way to school in Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE — A child suffered non-life-threatening injuries when she was assaulted traveling to school Thursday, the Pleasantville Police Department said.
Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Brighton Avenue at about 7:40 p.m. after witnesses reported the incident, police said.
The child is reported to have been assaulted between the 400 blocks of Brighton and Wellington avenues.
The child was treated at an area hospital.
The suspect remains at large, police said.
Witnesses described the suspect as an "older" Black man wearing a black work coat, tan pants, and a tan hat with black trim. Witnesses also say the man was wearing a mask, police said.
The public can contact police at 609 641-6100 or supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org. Anonymous tips can be sent via the Pleasantville Police Department’s website or Atlantic County Crimestoppers at crimestoppersatlantic.com.
“We want everyone to know that the police department takes this incident extremely seriously and we are using every resource at our disposal to bring this suspect in and to keep the public safe," Pleasantville Deputy Police Chief James Williams said in a statement. "Our officers will be out in force to keep our kids and our community safe while we investigate this incident. We ask our residents to be vigilant and if they see something, to say something and contact us immediately.”
The Pleasantville Police Department said it's committed to students' safety by using additional unmarked vehicles during dismissal.
