Ghost gun, heroin seized from Middle Township motel

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A township man is behind bars and thousands of dollars' worth of heroin is off the street after authorities raided a local motel Wednesday.

Members of the Cape May County prosecutor's Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force raided a room of the Prime Inn Motel in the township's Rio Grande section. The search was part of a drug investigation by the Prosecutor's Office, township police, county Sheriff's Office and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, the Prosecutor's Office Thursday said in a news release.

Hector Perez-Heredia, 40, was arrested after police searched the room and his car and found more than 6,000 bags of heroin potentially worth more than $75,000, a loaded 9mm "ghost gun," which don't have serial numbers and are assembled separately, and about $7,000 in cash, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Perez-Heredia was charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while committing a drug offense, money laundering, purchasing firearm parts, having prohibited weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the county jail.

Last month, Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said his office was preparing to crack down on illegal drug trades as the county reported an increase in overdose deaths linked to heroin and other narcotics.

