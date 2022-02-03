 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ghost gun, heroin seized from Middle Township motel
0 Comments
top story

Ghost gun, heroin seized from Middle Township motel

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel breaking Cape May icon.jpg

President Joe Biden visited the New York Police Department Thursday to address a surge in crime and gun violence and outline his administration’s strategy to confront it. The visit to the nation's largest police headquarters comes amid a rash of shootings in major cities, and an increase in illegal guns flooding the streets. It also comes less than two weeks after two New York City police officers were shot and killed on the job. "Enough is enough, because we know we can do things about this," Biden said in remarks to the police force. "It's time to fund...community police and the people who are going to protect them," he added. Recent polls show Americans are increasingly concerned about crime and that Republicans have an advantage over Democrats as the party that would do a better job dealing with it.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A township man is behind bars and thousands of dollars' worth of heroin is off the street after authorities raided a local motel Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Members of the Cape May County prosecutor's Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force raided a room of the Prime Inn Motel in the township's Rio Grande section. The search was part of a drug investigation by the Prosecutor's Office, township police, county Sheriff's Office and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, the Prosecutor's Office Thursday said in a news release.

Hector Perez-Heredia, 40, was arrested after police searched the room and his car and found more than 6,000 bags of heroin potentially worth more than $75,000, a loaded 9mm "ghost gun," which don't have serial numbers and are assembled separately, and about $7,000 in cash, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Perez-Heredia was charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while committing a drug offense, money laundering, purchasing firearm parts, having prohibited weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the county jail.

Last month, Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said his office was preparing to crack down on illegal drug trades as the county reported an increase in overdose deaths linked to heroin and other narcotics.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Palin resumes court battle with New York Times

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News