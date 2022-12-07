Galloway women charged in 2020 fatal accident

MAYS LANDING — A Galloway Township woman whom authorities allege was intoxicated when she fatally struck a man with her car two years ago now faces charges, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said on Wednesday.

Carmen Ruiz, 53, left the scene after she hit Dustin Miller, 25, also of Galloway Township, on the White Horse Pike in Atlantic City around 4:25 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2020, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Ruiz is charged with vehicular homicide, recklessly operating a motor vehicle causing Miller's death and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

An investigation uncovered Ruiz's driving ability was impaired by multiple medications when she struck Miller, also of Galloway Township, with her Hyundai Santa Fe, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Ruiz waited until she arrived home to report the crash, the Prosecutor's Office said.