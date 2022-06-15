Galloway woman sentenced for falsifying tax return information

CAMDEN — A Galloway Township tax preparer will spend a year and a day in prison after admitting to falsifying tax information and filing her own false tax returns, U.S. District Judge Joseph R. Rodriguez ruled Wednesday.
Michele Griffin, 42, pleaded guilty to aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false income tax return in January in federal court. She was arrested in June 2020.
Rodriguez also ordered Griffin to undergo one year of supervised release and pay $135,063 in restitution, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said in a news release.
Griffin confessed to preparing false tax returns for clients, fabricating their education, dependent expenses, business and unemployment incomes, and dependent information, Sellinger said. Her clients’ returns requested higher tax credits and higher refunds than that to which they were entitled.
Griffin prepared 19 fraudulent tax returns for six clients for tax years 2013 through 2016, Sellinger said. She also filed fraudulent returns for herself for tax years 2013 through 2015.
She also admitted causing $135,000 in tax losses, Sellinger said.
