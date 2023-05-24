A Galloway Township woman on Tuesday admitted she left a young girl malnourished enough to be hospitalized and struck her in front of another child, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Stephanie Gregory, 58, pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering the welfare of a child before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Dorothy Garrabrant.
She faces five years in prison when she is sentenced, the Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday in a news release. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 21.
Under the terms of the plea agreement, Gregory cannot have contact with the victims or their mother.
In 2020, Gregory starved a 9-year-old girl and struck that same girl in front of another child, who was 6.
Both children were in her care at the time, but the Prosecutor's Office did not specify whether Gregory was related to the children.
