 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Galloway woman pleads guilty to falsifying tax returns
0 Comments

Galloway woman pleads guilty to falsifying tax returns

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Federal Court in Camden

Mitchell H. Cohen Building and U.S. Courthouse in Camden

 Nicholas Huba

CAMDEN — A Galloway Township tax preparer admitted falsifying information to raise her clients’ tax refunds and filing her own false tax returns, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Michele Griffin pleaded guilty Thursday to aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false income tax return, Sellinger said.

Griffin could face three years in prison and a $250,000 fine. 

She is scheduled to be sentenced May 10, Sellinger said.

According to court documents, Griffin, 42, prepared several false tax returns for clients, fabricating their education, dependent expenses, business and unemployment incomes, and dependent information.

Her clients’ returns requested higher tax credits and higher refunds than to which they were entitled, according to court documents.  

Griffin prepared 19 fraudulent tax returns for six clients for tax years 2013 through 2016.

She also filed fraudulent returns for herself for tax years 2013 through 2015. 

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jobless claims rise as omicron spreads in the United States

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News