Galloway woman pleads guilty to falsifying tax returns

CAMDEN — A Galloway Township tax preparer admitted falsifying information to raise her clients’ tax refunds and filing her own false tax returns, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
Michele Griffin pleaded guilty Thursday to aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false income tax return, Sellinger said.
Griffin could face three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
She is scheduled to be sentenced May 10, Sellinger said.
According to court documents, Griffin, 42, prepared several false tax returns for clients, fabricating their education, dependent expenses, business and unemployment incomes, and dependent information.
Her clients’ returns requested higher tax credits and higher refunds than to which they were entitled, according to court documents.
Griffin prepared 19 fraudulent tax returns for six clients for tax years 2013 through 2016.
She also filed fraudulent returns for herself for tax years 2013 through 2015.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.