MAYS LANDING — A Galloway Township woman pleaded guilty to charges that she left a young girl malnourished enough to be hospitalized and struck her in front of another child, authorities said on Wednesday.

Stephanie Gregory, 58, pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering the welfare of a child before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Dorothy Garrabrant on Tuesday, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

She faces concurrent five-year prison sentences through her plea agreement, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Under the terms of the plea agreement Gregory can not have contact with the victims or their mother.

Gregory confessed that, in 2020, she starved a 9-year-old girl enough to cause her severe malnutrition that led to her hospitalization. Gregory also admitted that she struck the girl in front of another child, 6.

Both children were in her care at the time, but the Prosecutor's Office did not specify if Gregory is related to the children.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit helped investigate the case.