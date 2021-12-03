 Skip to main content
Galloway woman indicted on animal cruelty charges
Jodi Wozniak, 45, of Galloway Township, was indicted for multiple counts of animal cruelty after the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said she left five dogs unattended in a wooded area.

MAYS LANDING — A Galloway Township woman was indicted by an Atlantic County grand jury on multiple animal cruelty charges.

Jodi Wozniak, 45, faces five counts of animal cruelty, bodily injury, failure to care after she abandoned five dogs in a wooded area near North Pitney Road, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Friday.

The animals, some of which were tethered to a tree and inside a kennel without food or water, were found by an investigator Sept. 16.

The Prosecutor Office said the animals were left in the area for 15 hours.

The animals were then surrendered to the Atlantic County Animal Shelter and put on protective hold when Wozniak declined to surrender them, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Wozniak was arrested on Sept. 21 for trespassing after violating a court order that barred from shelter. 

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

