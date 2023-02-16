The white supremacist who killed 10 Black people in a Buffalo supermarket was hustled out of a courtroom Wednesday after someone in the audience rushed at him and was restrained by a court officer. Payton Gendron's sentencing in the attack, which was fueled by racist conspiracy theories he encountered online, resumed shortly after the disruption, which happened as Barbara Massey Mapps excoriated him for killing her 72-year-old sister, Katherine Massey. As Mapps shouted and pointed at Gendron, a person in the audience took a few steps toward him before getting held back. “You don’t know what we’re going through,” a man shouted as he was led away by court officers. For several minutes thereafter, family members hugged and calmed each other. Judge Susan Eagan ordered Gendron back in and let the proceeding resume after about 10 minutes, admonishing everyone to “conduct ourselves appropriately.” “I understand that emotion, and I understand the anger, but we cannot have that in the courtroom,” she said. Gendron pleaded guilty in November to charges including murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate. The terrorism charge carries an automatic life sentence. The sentencing was a chance for loved ones of the dead, as well as people wounded in the attack last spring, to pour out their loss, anguish and ire.
A grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Galloway Township woman accused of fatally hitting a man with her car while high on medication, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Carmen Ruiz, 53, is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and vehicular homicide.
Ruiz drove away in a Hyundai Santa Fe on Sept. 25, 2020, after striking Dustin Miller, 25, of Galloway, on Route 30 in Atlantic City, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Detectives found Ruiz was impaired by multiple medications when the crash happened, the Prosecutor's Office said. She waited until she arrived home to report the crash.
Authorities arrested Ruiz in December.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.