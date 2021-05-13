Galloway woman charged with aggravated assault of child

A Galloway Township woman has been charged in the assault of a 9-year-old girl, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Stephanie Gregory was charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree aggravated assault and six counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, whom she was the legal guardian of, as well as the child’s two siblings, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement.

Gregory, 56, also is charged with one count of possession of heroin.

The charges stem from Gregory’s failure to properly feed the girl and beating the child repeatedly with a metal spatula, leading to open wounds and welts on the child’s body, Tyner said.

Upon the girl’s removal from the home by the state Department of Child Protection and Permanency, she was extremely emaciated and could barely walk, Tyner said. The girl was taken to the hospital and was admitted for one week.

The Atlantic County SWAT team assisted with the investigation, Tyner said.

Gregory is being held at the Atlantic County jail pending a detention hearing, Tyner said.

