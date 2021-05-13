 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Galloway woman charged with aggravated assault of child
0 comments
top story

Galloway woman charged with aggravated assault of child

{{featured_button_text}}
Stephanie Gregory

Stephanie Gregory, 56, of Galloway Township, has been charged in the assault of a 9-year-old girl.

 ATLANTIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE / PROVIDED

Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Damon Tyner and Bruce DeShields talk about the impact the Black Lives Matter movement had on history

A Galloway Township woman has been charged in the assault of a 9-year-old girl, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Stephanie Gregory was charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree aggravated assault and six counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, whom she was the legal guardian of, as well as the child’s two siblings, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement.

Gregory, 56, also is charged with one count of possession of heroin.

The charges stem from Gregory’s failure to properly feed the girl and beating the child repeatedly with a metal spatula, leading to open wounds and welts on the child’s body, Tyner said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Upon the girl’s removal from the home by the state Department of Child Protection and Permanency, she was extremely emaciated and could barely walk, Tyner said. The girl was taken to the hospital and was admitted for one week.

The Atlantic County SWAT team assisted with the investigation, Tyner said.

Gregory is being held at the Atlantic County jail pending a detention hearing, Tyner said.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 13

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News