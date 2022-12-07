Galloway woman charged in 2020 fatal accident

A Galloway Township woman whom authorities allege was intoxicated when she fatally struck a man with her car two years ago now faces charges, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.
Carmen Ruiz, 53, left the scene after she hit Dustin Miller, 25, also of Galloway, on Route 30 in Atlantic City about 4:25 a.m. Sept. 25, 2020, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Ruiz is charged with vehicular homicide by recklessly operating a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.
Investigators found Ruiz's driving ability was impaired by multiple medications when she struck Miller with her Hyundai Santa Fe, the Prosecutor's Office said.
People are also reading…
Ruiz waited until she arrived home to report the crash, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.