Galloway woman charged by 3 towns after dogs found abused, abandoned

A Galloway Township woman has been charged in three towns after dogs were found abandoned in cages or euthanized after being treated for parvovirus, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Saturday.

Jodi Wozniak, 45, has been charged by Absecon police with theft of services; by Galloway police with five counts of cruelty to animals; and by Linwood police with theft of services, fraudulent use of a credit card and two counts of cruelty to animals.

On Sept. 16, Prosecutor's Office Investigator Denise Manino received a call from Galloway police Officer David LaSassa regarding five adult dogs of German shepherd/Belgian malinois breed that had appeared to be abandoned in the woods near North Pitney Road, Shill said in a news release. LaSassa said some of the dogs were tethered to a tree and others were inside kennels with no food or water. The dogs — which were owned by Wozniak — had been left alone for at least 15 hours, according to the owner of the property.

The dogs were taken to the Atlantic County Animal Shelter and put on a protective hold, but Wozniak refused to surrender the dogs, Shill said. Manino received a call Tuesday from LaSassa stating Wozniak was in custody for trespassing on the property she was ordered not to return to, following a judicial eviction order signed Sept. 13.

