GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A township woman has been charged with 110 counts of animal cruelty after more than 50 animals were found in inhumane and unsanitary conditions in her home, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.
Diane Haytas, 56, was arrested after a search of her home on East Moss Mill Road, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
The animals did not have access to clean water or food, the Prosecutor's Office said. Several other animals were kept in cages inside a detached garage, while a number of dead birds were found lying on the floor of Haytas' home.
Authorities seized a total of 15 dogs, 12 rabbits, 15 birds, five guinea pigs, two ferrets and five cats. All of the animals were taken to a veterinarian to be evaluated and will be held pending the outcome of the court case, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Galloway police and animal control and the Atlantic County Division of Public Health assisted during the investigation and search.
