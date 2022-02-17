 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Galloway Township woman arrested on child abuse charges

Egg Harbor Township Police

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Galloway Township woman was arrested after she was caught on surveillance violently handling children at a childcare facility in December, police said Thursday.

Angela Capella, 26, was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police did not name the childcare establishment but said it is cooperating with the investigation, which resulted in the charges. Capella has since been fired.

Capella was released on a summons pending court.

Anyone with additional information about this case can call police at 609-926-4051.

Officer Alekhine Pahang and Detective Katrina Cantell led the investigation.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

