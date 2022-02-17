Galloway Township woman arrested on child abuse charges

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Galloway Township woman was arrested after she was caught on surveillance violently handling children at a childcare facility in December, police said Thursday.
Angela Capella, 26, was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Police did not name the childcare establishment but said it is cooperating with the investigation, which resulted in the charges. Capella has since been fired.
Capella was released on a summons pending court.
Anyone with additional information about this case can call police at 609-926-4051.
Officer Alekhine Pahang and Detective Katrina Cantell led the investigation.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
