Galloway Township Police debunk child abduction claims

GALLOWAY — Township police attempt to squash reports on social media of recent child abductions, saying there have not been any, simply possible suspicious incidents according to a statement by the police department Monday.
"There have been two recently reported incidents involving suspicious vehicles," police said. "Neither was reported as a child abduction or attempted child abduction / luring incident."
Over the weekend, a police report was made about a suspicious incident. The caller advised that her two children were walking in their neighborhood when they passed a vehicle they had never seen before, with a male standing outside of the vehicle, police said.
The male asked the girls “How are you doing?” as they walked by, according to police. The male was described as Caucasian or Hispanic, in his 40’s or older, very tan, with a long white beard. His vehicle was described as a dark blue SUV, possibly a Jeep or a Hyundai.
During another incident, reported nine days earlier, a small child was on the lawn in front of her home, when a vehicle went by, stopped and backed up. The male driver was observed to be on a cell phone, possibly describing the child, according to police. The male driver observed the child’s mother and drove away. In this incident, the vehicle is described as a blue Toyota Sienna minivan. The driver is described as a white male, in his 40’s, with dark hair, having light colored facial hair, a goatee beard.
"In these two reported incidents, there was no attempt made to lure or to abduct a child," according to a statement from police. "The Galloway Township Police Department is investigating and will continue to do so. Parents are encouraged to be vigilant with their children and to report any and all suspicious activity. Lastly, we want to be clear there have been no child abductions that have been reported and there are no missing children."
