Galloway Township Police debunk child abduction claims

GALLOWAY — Township police attempt to squash reports on social media of recent child abductions, saying there have not been any, simply possible suspicious incidents according to a statement by the police department Monday.

"There have been two recently reported incidents involving suspicious vehicles," police said. "Neither was reported as a child abduction or attempted child abduction / luring incident."

Over the weekend, a police report was made about a suspicious incident. The caller advised that her two children were walking in their neighborhood when they passed a vehicle they had never seen before, with a male standing outside of the vehicle, police said.

The male asked the girls “How are you doing?” as they walked by, according to police. The male was described as Caucasian or Hispanic, in his 40’s or older, very tan, with a long white beard. His vehicle was described as a dark blue SUV, possibly a Jeep or a Hyundai.