Galloway police arrest 2 found with stolen car

Galloway Township

Galloway Township Police Department

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A duo possessing evidence tying them to a string of car burglaries were arrested after being found in a stolen SUV Wednesday morning, police said.

Police found 36-year-old township resident Sean Torres and Johana Campos-Mendoza, 28, of Atlantic City, inside the vehicle shortly after 10 a.m. Inside the vehicle, officers found stolen items linking the pair to car burglaries, police said in a news release.

The SUV was reported stolen and accessed by being left unlocked with a key fob inside to start the vehicle, police said.

Torres and Campos-Mendoza are each charged with possession of stolen property. Torres was additionally charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

Both may face more charges pending further investigation, police said.

Five early morning vehicle burglaries in the Collins Road area were reported before the pair were arrested. It's unclear whether police believe they're responsible for those incidents as well.

On average, 50 car burglaries are reported in New Jersey daily, police said, part of a rising trend across both the state and nation.

Most of the burglaries are caused by cars being left unlocked. Therefore, police said, motorists should ensure their vehicles are secured and have no valuables inside them, especially overnight.

