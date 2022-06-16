Galloway police arrest 2 found with stolen car

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A duo possessing evidence tying them to a string of car burglaries were arrested after being found in a stolen SUV Wednesday morning, police said.
Police found 36-year-old township resident Sean Torres and Johana Campos-Mendoza, 28, of Atlantic City, inside the vehicle shortly after 10 a.m. Inside the vehicle, officers found stolen items linking the pair to car burglaries, police said in a news release.
The SUV was reported stolen and accessed by being left unlocked with a key fob inside to start the vehicle, police said.
Torres and Campos-Mendoza are each charged with possession of stolen property. Torres was additionally charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Eight new officers will wear the Stockton University police badge, havin…
Both may face more charges pending further investigation, police said.
Five early morning vehicle burglaries in the Collins Road area were reported before the pair were arrested. It's unclear whether police believe they're responsible for those incidents as well.
People are also reading…
On average, 50 car burglaries are reported in New Jersey daily, police said, part of a rising trend across both the state and nation.
Most of the burglaries are caused by cars being left unlocked. Therefore, police said, motorists should ensure their vehicles are secured and have no valuables inside them, especially overnight.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.