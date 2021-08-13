Galloway Township officer narrowly avoids serious injury in hit-and-run

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a vehicle that struck an officer and fled the scene.

At 11:36 p.m. Thursday, Sgt. Patrick Neal was assisting a disabled motor vehicle on East Jimmie Leeds Road when he was struck by a white Jeep Wrangler speeding by, police said. The Jeep hit Neal's left hand and wrist before fleeing westbound.

Neal noticed the Jeep just before impact and tried moving out of the way. This action likely helped him avoid serious injury or even save his life, police said.

Neal was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus for treatment and later released. Neal is in good condition, police said.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, the vehicle, or the driver, they are encouraged to call the Galloway Township Police Department non-emergency line at 609-652-3705.

