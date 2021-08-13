 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Galloway Township officer narrowly avoids serious injury in hit-and-run
0 comments
top story

Galloway Township officer narrowly avoids serious injury in hit-and-run

{{featured_button_text}}
Galloway Police
Staff

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a vehicle that struck an officer and fled the scene.

At 11:36 p.m. Thursday, Sgt. Patrick Neal was assisting a disabled motor vehicle on East Jimmie Leeds Road when he was struck by a white Jeep Wrangler speeding by, police said. The Jeep hit Neal's left hand and wrist before fleeing westbound.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Neal noticed the Jeep just before impact and tried moving out of the way. This action likely helped him avoid serious injury or even save his life, police said.

Neal was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus for treatment and later released. Neal is in good condition, police said.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, the vehicle, or the driver, they are encouraged to call the Galloway Township Police Department non-emergency line at 609-652-3705.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescued bear cubs frolic in Ukrainian sanctuary

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News