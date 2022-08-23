Galloway Township man pleads guilty to providing drugs in fatal overdose

TOMS RIVER — A Galloway Township man Monday pleaded guilty to supplying an Ocean County man with narcotics that caused his fatal overdose.
Shemar Jackson, 22, pleaded guilty to strict liability drug-induced death before Judge Lisa A. Puglisi in Ocean County Superior Court on Tuesday, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
The state will recommend a seven-year prison term subject to minimum service statutes under the No Early Release Act, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Sentencing is set for Oct. 14.
Jackson admitted to providing heroin and fentanyl to a Toms River man that later overdosed.
Toms River police were called to a home on Dec. 5, 2019, after the man, 24, was found unresponsive. Police said the man had already suffered a fatal overdose once they arrived, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Gathered information identified Jackson as the drugs' supplier, and that they were given to the man on Dec. 4, 2019.
Jackson was arrested on Jan. 23, 2020, at his home in Galloway township. He was taken to the Ocean County jail before being released, the Prosecutor's Office said.
