Galloway Township man arrested on drug charges

A Galloway Township man was arrested on drug charges after a monthlong investigation led to a search of a township home and two vehicles, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Friday.
David Blocker, 53, was charged Thursday with distribution of methadone, possession of crack cocaine and distribution of crack cocaine.
Members of the Prosecutor's Office and Galloway police searched a home in the 300 block of Xanthus Avenue and two vehicles Thursday. Officers recovered about 51.7 grams of crack cocaine, about six doses of methadone totaling 80 milligrams each, $924, a digital scale and a cellphone, Shill said in a news release.
Blocker is being held at the Atlantic County jail.
