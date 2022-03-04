 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Galloway Township man arrested on drug charges

  • 0

A Galloway Township man was arrested on drug charges after a monthlong investigation led to a search of a township home and two vehicles, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Friday.

David Blocker, 53, was charged Thursday with distribution of methadone, possession of crack cocaine and distribution of crack cocaine.

Members of the Prosecutor's Office and Galloway police searched a home in the 300 block of Xanthus Avenue and two vehicles Thursday. Officers recovered about 51.7 grams of crack cocaine, about six doses of methadone totaling 80 milligrams each, $924, a digital scale and a cellphone, Shill said in a news release.

Blocker is being held at the Atlantic County jail.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
David Blocker

Blocker

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

More than a million refugees on the move from Ukraine

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News