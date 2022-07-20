Galloway Township daycare worker charged following abuse investigation

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A township daycare employee is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault, police said on Wednesday.

Jaime Price, 36, of Egg Harbor Township, turned herself in and was arrested on Monday, police said.

Price is an employee of Children's Academy, on Jimmie Leeds Road.

Police did not provide details about their investigation or what lead to it.

Township police were assisted in their investigation by the Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Matt Worth, at (609) 652-3705 ext. 322 or mworth@gtpd.org, police said.